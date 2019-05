Image copyright Bashir Ahmad Image example Na wen im break ramadan fast wit some of im executive ogas for Aso rock yesterday na im President Buhari make dis promise.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don promise Nigerians say e no go let dem down for im work to provide correct and beta leadership wey go make di citizens dey safe and also make dem get beta life.

President Buhari make di promise Tuesday afternoon afta im attend di daily Tafsir (Quranic interpretations) wey mark di month of Ramadhan fast for State House Mosque.

President Buhari say make Nigerians no fear because im know di responsibility wey dey im shoulders, E know wetin to do and e no go fall dia hands, according todi statement from im tok-tok pesin Garba Shehu.

Presido Buhari add say di reality of im office na sometin wey dey always dey im mind evri time, and go continue to dey work to deliver beta life to Nigerians

Nigeria president also say thank you give all Nigerians for di opportunity wey dem give am to serve for second term for office. E say wetin dem dey expect am to do wey make dem vote for am, e go do am.

"Di expectation wey Nigerians want from me, I go met up. I no go let dem down. I go continue to do my best."

Oga Presido come still repeat im before message of Ramadhan to Nigerians say discipline na im suppose to be di watch word of everi citizen.

E advise Nigerians say make dem use di fasting period take think and do beta tins through promoting peaceful living.