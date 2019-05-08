Image copyright Geoffrey Onyeama Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and di outgoing Presido of UN General Assembly Maria Espinosa for Aso Rock on Tuesday.

From June 2019 Nigeria go become leader of di 74th United Nations General Assembly

One ogbonge diplomat wey be Nigeria Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Tijani Muhammad-Bande na im go be di next president of di UNGA.

Maria Espinosa, di outgoing Presido of UN General Assembly say, dem don already begin di process.

UN General Assembly bin don zone di presidency to Africa and so far, na only oga Muhammad- Bande na im don apply.

Image copyright Bashir Ahmad Image example Dis na di second time Nigeria go become di President of UN General Assembly, Di first time na 1989.

Who be dis Nigerian wey go be presido of 74th UNGA?

Professor Muhammad-Bande, come from Zagga for Kebbi State, north west Nigeria.

He get M.A in Political Science from Boston University, USA, in 1981 and PhD for Political Science from the University of Toronto, Canada for 1987.

E bin served as the Vice-President of the General Assembly during the 71st session.

Im be former Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) between 2010 and 2016.

Between January 2000 and February 2004, im be Director-General of the Centre African de Formation et de Recherche Administrative pour le Development (CAFRAD) in Tangier, Morocco.

Image copyright Geoffrey Onyeama

Who UNGA President Epp?

According to di oga pata-pata for Foreign Relations Professional Association of Nigeria, Ambassador Gani Lawal say di position go give di kontri small power to shape decision wey di happun for di floor of di General Assembly.

E explain give say Nigeria fit use di opportunity to gada support from oda world leaders on top how to fight corruption, Boko Haram and also lobby foreign investors to bring moni for di kontri and dis one means say more jobs for young pipo.

E say one of Nigeria policy for di UN General Assembly na dia demand for di UN Security Council to expand im membership to include other African countries and dis na di opportunity for di kontri to put dia demand down.