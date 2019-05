Image copyright PDP

Presidential Election Tribunal don begin sitting for Nigeria main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar petition against President Muhammadu Buhari victory for di February 23, 2019 vote.

Atiku Abubakar petition before di Presidential Election Petition Tribunal na say di ruling APC party use mago mago win di election and say na im be di real winner.

Na for Court of Appeal, Abuja di tribunal sitting dey take place.

Tori be say na Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa and four oda Justices be memebers of di 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Di odas include; Justice Abdul Aboki, Justice Peter Ige, Justice Joseph Ikyegh and Justice Samuel Oseji.

Nigeria main opposition PDP post video of di sitting wia Justice Bulkachuwa say e pass 700 petitions from all ova di kontri wey don land di tribunal table.

