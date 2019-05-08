Image copyright NAN Image example Govnor Umahi na im supervise di test

Ebonyi State goment say na "tension" make some candidates wey want be permanent secretaries no fit sing national anthem for job interview wey di Govnor David Umahi supervise on Tuesday.

For interview wey bin show for TV for di state, some permanent secretary hopefuls wey be top civil servants no fit sing di national anthem.

Govnor Umahi bin earlier tok say "di appointment of new permanent secretaries go dey based on dia performance for di exercise."

Apart from say some of di civil servants no fit sing di national anthem, anoda set no fit recite di states and capital wey dey for Nigeria.

But chief press secretary to di govnor, Emma Uzo tell BBC say "dat one no go mean say dem no go employ dem if dem pass oda questions well."

Im still add say "na di best of di candidates dem go take and dem go even send dem go for training afterwards."

According to local tori pipo News Agency Nigeria, before now, Ebonyi civil service dey run without permanent secretaries since Govnor Umahi administration start.