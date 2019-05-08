Why Nigerian Labour Union fit strike again

Image copyright STRINGER

Workers for Nigeria on Wednesday do I no go gree protest waka go di office and house of di kontri Minister for Labour Chris Ngige for Asokoro area of Abuja.

Tori be say thugs attack di workers wey dey protest and dem rush some of dia members to hospital afta di attack. Dem don accuse di minister say na im thugs attack di protesting workers.

BBC Pidgin call di minister and im tok-tok pesin to hear from dem wen we write dis tori, but dem no pick call.

Nigeria Labour Congress NLC president Ayuba Waba say why dem do di protest na sake of say di minister no gree inaugurate di board of di National Social Insurance Trust Fund NSITF.

NSITF na goment agency wey dey incharge of workers savings scheme wey dey help protect Nigerians wen dem loose dia work.

Di attack make NLC president Waba to say dem go do strike if Nigeria president no do sometin sharp sharp about di mata.

Wetin concern NLC wit National Social Insurance Trust Fund?

NLC dey vex unto say di minister dey delay to inaugurate di board of di agency since two years wey Nigeria vice president Yemi Osinbajo organise dem wen im be acting president.

Di agency dey powerless and no fit do dia work since di minister no gree inaugurate di board.

Di minister office bin tok say dem no fit inaugurate di board sake of say di members no gree show face for screening, but NLC say dat one na lie.

Anoda koko of di mata be say wen di minister bin wan inaugurate di board, im comot di name Frank Kokori wey be di pesin wey vice president select to be chairman of di board, so NLC dey insist say dem must include im name as chairman.

Frank Kokori na former labour leader and NLC want make im work as di chairman of di board.

No be today quarrel start between Nigeria workers and di minister. Wen di workers dey celebrate 2019 workers day, di minister no show face to celebrate wit dem.