Appeal Court wey sit for Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday rule say Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola na im win di Osun 2018 gonorship election.

Di judgement wey just land follow di motion wey Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress APC and dia party candidate Gboyega Oyetola file against di March 22 tribunal judgement wey declare PDP Ademola Adeleke winner of di September 2018 govnorship election inside di state.

Appeal court troway for corner di judgement of di election tribunal of March 22, wey bin declare oga Adeleke winner di election.

Na Justice Jummai Sankey read di judgement wey Appeal court decide on top dis mata.

Oga Adeleke contest di governorship election under di platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare oga Oyetola as di winner afta dem do supplementary election but di tribunal tok say oga Oyetola win di election for di first ballot.