Image copyright Getty Images Image example Emir Muhammad Sanusi II na former govnor of Central Bank of Nigeria

Ogas for Kano wey range new law to reduce di powers of di current Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II don tell BBC News Pidgin why dem create new first class chiefs wey dey equal to Emir Sanusi II inside di state.

Kano state Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday sign law wey go open way for di creation of four new Emirates for di for northwest Nigerian state.

Tori be say dis new emirates wey go dey for Gaya, Rogo, Bichi and Karay) go share equal rank wit di Emir of Kano as first class chiefs inside di state

Oga Ganduje give approval afta di the Kano State House of Assembly pass di bill.

We no dey target Emir Sanusi of Kano for dis mata- Majority leader Kano Assembly.

Image example Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

Majority leader for Kano Assembly Baffa Dan Agundi tell BBC say goment no get hand for dia mission to create additional four emirates for di state, wey pipo say go reduce power and influence of Emir Muhammad Sanusi.

Di relationship between Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje and di former Central Bank govnor turned Emir no too dey bam as some pipo wey dey goment feel say di Emir no support dem for elections wey just pass.

Dem no support media player for your device Kano State don get Chinese chief

According to Dan Agundi, di plan na to make places like Gaya, Rogo, Bichi and Karaye LGAs full emirate councils wey fit stand on dia own to enhance security and culture for those areas.

"We no dey target anybody and Executive arm no get hand for dis mission,we don dey consider this issue for long and when we receive dis petition from some pipo we feel say na di right time to push am forward." Dan Agundi yan.

Image example Govnor Ganduje pipo say e no get hand for wetin dey happun but relationship with Emir Sanusi dey poor

Aminu Yassar wey be DG Media for Kano govnor office tell BBC say dem no go tok anything regarding whether na dia principal wan take revenge on Emir Sanusi since na Assembly mata and e no concern dem.

Emir of Kano palace neva react till now about wetin dey happun.

On Tuesday, plenti pipo from those four LGAs wey Assembly wan turn Emirates come Assembly complex to celebrate and show appreciation on di issue.

One of di pipo wey come Assembly to show appreciation Lawan Sofe, tok say dis plan wey Assembly na beta one.

"I come from Gaya LGA and for history our Emir and Kano Emir na brothers and dem dey equal, so dis one wey Assembly wan do to recognise dat fact and elevate our Emir status na beta thing."