Image example HSGF say dem want Western Togoland, which currently be Volta Region become independent state separate from Ghana sake of before-before na dem be independent state wey dem take dem join Ghana during after de 1956 plebiscite.

Ghana Police arrest 81 members of separatist group who vow sey dem go declare independence by midday Thursday give 'Western Togoland,' which dey Volta Region.

Joint police-military taskforce arrest de separatist group sake of dem mass up sey dem wan do some public event which security officials describe sey dem be illegal, according to police.

De group who dey call dema bodi Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) say despite de arrests, dem go declare de territory independent state on May 9, 2019.

Togbe Agbodzalo II, Chief of Dorfo, who be Executive of de group talk di Ghana News Agency say preparations den rehearsals for de declaration of independence for 'Western Togoland' dey go on for unknown location.

But Ghana police dey on high alert, based on wetin ACP David Eklu, Director-General of Public Affairs for Ghana Police Service talk BBC Pidgin.

"De police den other security agencies dey monitoring dey situation closely, we dey gather information wey we make ready sey we go stop any attempts to disturb de public peace."

But de group sey one of de main reasons why dem wan separate from Ghana be sake of economic den social underdevelopment.

National executive for de separatist group, Emmanuel Agbavor talk BBC say "dem suppress we too much… development be wana motive. If your tour de whole of Western Togoland up to Bawku, you go look like rat."

Image copyright Daily Graphic Image example Charles Kormi Kudzodzi wey cari walking stick na di 80 year old leader of Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF)

Meanwhile one High Court for Accra don give bail to de 80 year old leader of de group, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi wey dem keep de remaining seven inside police custody.

Per dema demands, Volta Region, parts of Northern Region, North East den Upper East Regions go become part of Western Togoland state.

Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) don dey struggle for freedom from Ghana over seven years.