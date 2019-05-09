Image copyright AFP Image example Faure Gnassingbé inherit power from im father but since dem im don dey elected two times

Togo parliament don vote bring back limit of two terms for presidents. But Faure Gnassingbé wey enta power after im papa for 2005 - fit still run again two times.

Oga Gnassingbé wey be former Minister of Equipment, Mines, Posts, and Telecommunications enta power from election wey even EU and di Carter Center say get plenty mago-mago inside and now, e look like say e fit remain dia until 2030.

Late Wednesday, lawmakers for parliament approve di big change to di constitution, wey some of dem no happy wit.

Opposition bin want make di two-term limit affect di current goment of President Faure Gnassingbé but di proposal from di ruling party na im win last last - past and ongoing mandates no go follow for di new law.

Dis mean say Gnassingbé go fit run again for 2020 and 2025.

Image copyright AFP Image example For 2017, demonstrators enta street to demand di end of Gnassingbé family wey don dey power tey tey

Di announcement come just before midnight of 8 May, wia 90 out 91 lawmakers cast secret ballot in favour of di change for di constitution.

E no dey surprising if pesin consider say two thirds of di representatives dey support di party in power, afta last year legislative election wey di opposition no follow do.

During di debate for parliament, some MPs even threaten say dem no go vote afta some lawmakers say make dem extend mandate to seven years. In di end, all of dem settle say make dem leave am for five-five years.

Di Gnassingbé family hold record of di political family dynasty wey don tey pass for Africa - something wey many of di kontri pipo protest against for 2017.