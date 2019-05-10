Image copyright UNICEF Image example Na more than 3,500 children na im militants for north-east Nigeria don recruit

Nearly 900 Nigerian pikin dem don free from di hands of Boko Haram militant group wey bin dey use dem for fight fight, UNICEF don tok.

Di UN agency for pikin mata say na 894 children, including 106 girls na im di Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) wey dey Maiduguri, north-east Nigeria, free from militant group wey dey use dem anyhow.

Mohamed Fall, wey be di oga of UNICEF inside Nigeria say dis children eye don see death, kill kill and violence and "we suppose recognise and encourage any step in di right direction wey protect pikin rights".

Since September 2017 wen di CJTF sign action plan march brake ontop how militants dey recruit and use pikin, dem don release 1,727 children and young pipo. UNICEF bin tok for statement on 10 May.

According to di UN, more than 3,500 children na im militants for north-east Nigeria bin recruit and use for fight fight between 2013 and 2017. Dem kidnap, rape and kill odas.

Di on-going Boko Haram conflict don kill more than 20,000 pipo and e don make millions of odas for several kontris around di Lake Chad to dey homeless - many of dem from Nigeria.