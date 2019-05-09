Image copyright Pixabay

National Communication Authority (NCA) for Ghana dis afternoon shut down two radio stations, Radio XYZ den Radio Gold sake of dem no renew dema license fees.

De shutdown according to NCA statement, be sake of dem dey operate without valid authorisations so de authority shut dem down with immediate effect in view of decision from Electronic Communications Tribunal.

Morning show host for Radio XYZ, Prince Minkah, talk BBC Pidgin sey "we dey chase de NCA plus money so sey dem go renew wanna license. Instead of taking dema money, dem no take am wey we dey noor dem come plus police shut us down."

Image copyright Prince Minkah/Radio XYZ Image example Radio XYZ staff and police

Mr Minkah add sey check like "dem get different motive behind dis dema shutdown sake of we dey hit hard at government en wrongs for de country inside… Some unseen hands dey behind dis NCA action, why these two stations Radio Gold den Radio XYZ?"

Workers for de two stations say de general perception out there be sey dem be pro opposition radio stations, so sometimes dis move by government be deliberate target.

NCA shut down de two radio stations at de time wey dem dey carry opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) press conference live where de party dey fire government over police invitation to dema Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who name pop up over some kidnapping issues.