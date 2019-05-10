Image copyright NAira Marley

Nigeria anti-corruption police don arrest popular musician, Naira Marley, wey im real name na Afeez Fashola.

Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say di singer presently dey dia custody and dem arrest am in relations to 'yahoo-yahoo operations.

"Naira Marley dey our custody as we speak and e dey give very useful informate to our investigators. Im arrest get to do wit im involvement wit internet fraud (Yahoo-yahoo operations)." EFCC Acting tok-tok pesin, Tony Orilade confam give BBC Pidgin.

"You know say we don dey clamp down on di activities of yahoo-yahoo boys, if you don dey follow up our activities in recent times."

"We go give more-more details about im arrest shortly." Today add.

Recently, Naira Marley cause some argument for social media wit some of im statement swey dey glorify Yahoo boys.

E don see popular songs like 'Issa Goal' and im recently released di official video of im hit track, 'Am I A Yahoo Boy' featuring Zlatan on Thursday.

Many Nigerians and foreigners don fall victims of Yahoo boys wey use trick collect dia money.

For Nigeria, section 419 of di kontri criminal code tok say 'any pesin wey by any false pretence, and wit plan to defraud, obtain from any oda pesin anytin wey dey capable for pesin to tiff, or make any oda pesin to deliver to any pesin anytin wey dey capable for pesin to tiff, dey guilty of felony, and fit go prison for three years.'