Image example Dis na wen di Kano State Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II bin dey jolly before-before.

Kano state goment for northwest Nigeria don change mind ontop di plan dem bin get today for di four new emirs dem appoint.

Tori be say di presentation of staff of office wey suppose happun on Saturday no go happun again, according to wetin one goment official tell BBC News Pidgin dis morning.

On Friday one high court for Kano state, wey Justice Nasiru Saminu be oga don stop Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to appoint new four emirs for di new emirate wey dem create for di state.

Senior Special Assistant to Kano Govnor on Social Media Abubakar Ibrahim tell BBC say di govnor neva receive any court order wey stop am from appointing new first class emirs for di state.

Abubakar yan say Saturday event for Sani Abacha Stadium na just thank you from di new appointees to di govnor and no be turbaning or issuance of staff of office.

"Di govnor bin no dey town and e come back around 8pm yesterday, so i assure you say no court order don reach am, today event na just like thank you visit from the appointees to the govnor, nothing more."

Na earlier dis week govnor Abdullahi Ganduje sign into law bill wey create new Emirs for Rano, Bichi, Karaye and Gaya.

Di new emirs including former Emir Ado Bayero pikin Aminu Ado wey battle with Muhammad Sanusi for di Kano crown afta im father die in 2014 go get equal rank with di former Central Bank Govnor.

Di court also order Kano state goment to suspend any move to divide the Kano emirate until dem resolve di case wey dem file by di manority leader for kano state house of assembly.

BBC News Pidgin find out say di minority leader and minority whip of di house, Hon Rabi'u Saleh Gwarzo and Hon Babangida Yusuf Sulaiman challenge di way dem wan create four emirates.

"We challenge di creation of di new emirates for court because di way di House follow na mago-mago. Di days and times of di whole process no confirm with the way di house dey do tins, so naim make we challenge di court. "We get court order based on am and soon we go make am public". Hon Gwarzo tell Daily Trust tori pipo.

We no go allow dis to die just like dat, the house must follow di way e suppose be. " We get rules and regulations of how tins dey go for di house and we no go allow anybody to comot from di rules of di house."

"As e be kano state goment don appoint Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as emir of Bichi emirate, im na one of di di new emirate wey dem create.

BBC News Pidgin don see goment letters of upgrading of District Heads of Karaye, Rano and Gaya to first class emirs for dia own emirate.

Tori be say di new emirs go get dia letters of appointment on Saturday for Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium.

Until dem appoint am as emir, Bayero na di Wamban Kano, position wey di present emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II give am afta he promote di former Wambai, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi to di rank Galadima afta di late Galadinma Kano Tijiani Hashim die.

Oda emirs of Karaye, Gaya and rano, who dem upgrade to di emirs of district heads na Sarkin Karaye Alhaji Tafida Abubakar ll, Sarkin Gaya Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya and Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll.

Tori be say dis new emirates wey go dey for Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye go share equal rank wit di Emir of Kano as first class chiefs inside di state.

Oga Ganduje give approval afta di the Kano State House of Assembly pass di bill.

Dis chiefs wey before now be district heads for dis areas bin dey answer to Emir of Kano wey don be emirate for 200 years but dem go now get equal status as di emir.

From now on as e be so, Kano get five emirates wit di same level of goment recognition instead of just one.