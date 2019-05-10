Robert Mugabe don begin sell some of im property

Image copyright Pool

Former Zimbabwe presido Robert Mugabe don begin sell some of im farm equipment.

One advert by local company wey dey sell things announce plan to sell off at least 40 of im moto, including one big man car and five Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks.

Na for 2017 Mugabe comot for office afta military takeover and pipo dey tok say di kain things wey im dey sell fit be sign say di family business empire - including 21 farms - fit dey face moni wahala.

Di advert by Ruby Auctions say dem go sell off di moto for public auction for di family Gushungo Dairy Farm on Saturday morning.

Dat farm dey for one big estate wey include mansion.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oga Mugabe for 2013 election campaign

Di Mugabe family take over di land wen dem seize am from di white pipo wey get am wen dem do land reforms. For 2015, Grace Mugabe use force pursue local villagers wey begin live for some parts of di farm.

Zimbabwe Herald newspaper dey report say e no dey clear why di family dey sell dia property, but di business empire wey dem build during oga Mugabe 37 years for power, don dey face court case because of igbese.

Dem list horse trucks, tractors, motor cycles and disc harrows as things wey dem go sell.

For April, oga Mugabe wey dey 95 years old, go Singapore for medical treatment and suppose come back by mid-May, AFP tori pipo quote President Emmerson Mnangagwa say na wetin im tok.