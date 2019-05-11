Image copyright JAMB/FACEBOOK Image example JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for pipo wey wan go tertiary schools for Nigeria

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don announce di release of 1,792,219 results out of di 1,886,508 pipo wey write di exam for April.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede wey announce di release of di result tok say dem go through stress before dem arrive at dis stage but overall di April exam na "success story."

Candidates wey wan check dia result gats to send 'RESULT' to di short code 55019 wit dia handset and dem no need to go cybercafe to check dia result.

Prof Oloyede say dem no release results of 34,120 candidates wey include di results of 15,145 wey dem dey torchlight to clarify weda dem be "identical twins or brodas and sisters."

Di JAMB registrar also add say dem blacklist 116 exam centres including one computer-based test centre for Akokwa for Delta State wia dem allegedly bribe exam officers wit 1.7 million Naira.

"We don recover di payment voucher and di staff wey dey involved and dem don dey investigate di mata, but dem claim say dem receive di bribe becos dia life been dey in danger," nas so Prof Oloyede tok.

Out of di 116 exam centres wey dem blacklist, JAMB Governing Board don sanction dem wit suspension between one and three years for misconduct wey relate to registration of candidates.