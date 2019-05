Image copyright Getty Images Image example Election official as dem dey count vote for Durban

South Africa African National Congress (ANC) don return to office afta dem win parliamentary election, though dem lose some seats.

Di ANC get 58% of di vote, ahead of di Democratic Alliance (DA) wey get 21%. Di gragra Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), come third wit 11%.

Di ANC, wey don dey power since 1994, win 62% of di vote for di last general election for 2014.

Na about 65% come out to vote for di parliamentary and provincial elections - compared to di 73% wey register five years ago.

Some six million young pipo no register to vote.

Dem dey vote for political parties for di election, and dem go come share di seats for di 400-member National Assembly according to di share of di vote by each party.

Den dis lawmakers go elect president.

Di election in numbers: