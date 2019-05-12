Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

University of Lagos say 15-years-old Ekene Franklin wey score highest for 2019 JAMB, gatz write dia own post-UTME exam before dem begin tok of admission.

Ekene wey from Imo State, score 347 to be overall best candidate for di exam wey dem do for April and University of Lagos na im first choice school.

Oga Salau Tajudeen for di Information Unit of di university wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say di fact say im score highest for JAMB no be guarantee say im go get dia own admission.

"Pesin fit score high point for JAMB and fumble during post-UTME. You no even sabi weda dem write am for di pesin," im tok.

Im kontinu say: "You go see all di magomago wey dey happun for JAMB. At di end of di day, dat pesin fit no even meet di cut-off mark."

Most universities and tertiary schools for Nigeria no dey gree admit pipo wey dey below di age of 16 years and oga Tajudeen no gree ansa weda dat wan go be problem for Ekene.

"JAMB get age limit of those wey go fit apply to sit for di exam, we dey follow JAMB procedure," im tok.

But wen BBC Pidgin check di JAMB website to see if age follow for one of di things dem dey use judge candidates, nothing like dat dey dia.

JAMB oga patapata Ishaq Oloyede, wen im dey tok wit tori pipo on Saturday, say 2,906 candidates score pass 300 mark for di 2019 exam.