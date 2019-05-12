Image copyright PHILIP OJISUA Image example As e be now, oga Jonathan no dey face any trial for di mata

Former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan say im no get any bizness, house or bank account outside di kontri.

Oga Jonathan dey react to tori say federal goment lawyers don add im name for one mata wey dey London court, onto accuse say im collect bribe for one magomago oil deal.

For statement wey im media adviser Ikechukwu Eze release, oga Jonathan say di accuse na lie wey dem don hear before.

"Former President Goodluck Jonathan no ask for or collect any bribes...and dat kain thing neva happun," e tok.

"Dat particular mata dey before Jonathan enta office and remain afta im comot. Di former President Jonathan dey 61 years old and throughout im life, neva open any account, nor get property outside Nigeria."

Nigeria goment say wuruwuru dey how oil companies Eni and Shell take get di Malabu contract for di kontri, and carri dem go court say make dem pay damages of $3.5bn.

Tori be say senior executives for Shell and Eni wey dey produce crude oil for Nigeria, bribe some of di kontri goment officials for di oil bloc OPL 245 for 2011.

One court for France bin find former Nigerian oil minister, Dan Etete guilty of magomago and say im use di moni to buy speed boat and mansion.

As e be now, oga Jonathan no dey face any trial for di mata.