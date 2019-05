Image copyright Getty Images

Manchester City don win di 2018/2019 English Premier League title after dem win Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1.

City finish top of di table as dem use just one point pass Liverpool wey finish second.

With dis win Manchester City don win dia fourth Premier League title since dem name am for 1992.

Dem also become di first team to win am back to back Premier League title for di first time in ten years.

Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero na dem score all four of Man City goals to complete di turnaround after Brighton been score dem first.

Di vctory for City end Liverpool 29-year wait to win di league title as dem go need try again next season.