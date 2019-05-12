Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gabon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) Left, Senegal Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Middle, Egypt Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) Right.

Three African players don win di golden boot wey be di reward for di pesin wey score di highest goals for Premier League.

With 22 goals, Senegal Sadio Mane, Egypt Mohammed Salah and Gabon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finish as di top scorers.

Senegal Sadio Mane & Egypt Mohammed Salah of Liverpool

Salah wey don win di Golden Boot before win am again dis year as im score im goals as im play all di matches for Liverpool dis season.

Mane wey dey play for di same club as Salah wey be Liverpool take only 36 matches for am to score im own 22 goals including di final two against Wolves for di last day of di season.

Although say both of dem score combined 44 goals for Liverpool, e no dey enof for di Reds to win di League title as Manchester City beat dem to am.

Both of dem go hope to score again wen Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur for Champions League final on May 1st.

Gabon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal

For Aubameyang, dis Golden Boot go come as consolation for am as im team Arsenal fail to finish for top four position wey go see dem play Champions League next season.

For only im second season with di Gunners, Aubameyang use 36 matches to score im own 22 goals.