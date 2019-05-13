Trade Union Workers no go affect Nigeria power supply - Transmission Company

Image example TUC members for di Abuja headquarters of Transmission Company

Plan by di Trade Union Congress of Nigeria to 'shut down' electricity supply for di kontri on Monday no work, as dia protest for di offices of di Transmission Company of Nigeria get k-leg.

Nigerians wake up on Monday morning to hear tori say di TUC do we-no-go-gree waka go di offices of TCN, go protest how dem take dey treat dia workers.

But BBC Pidgin tori pipo wey monitor how e take waka for different cities, say e no go well.

For di Abuja office of TCN, workers come out to stop di TUC protesters, say make dem no dabaru things for di company. According to di TCN workers wey also be members of TUC, di "company dey do dem well."

For Rivers State, Chairman of Trade Union Congress Comrade Austin Jonah tell BBC Pidgin say dem get di notice for picketing late so dem go start di picketing proper on Tuesday.

TUC wahala wit TCN

Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama wey be di President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, tell BBC Pidgin say di light company don dey kwanta wit di union.

Im say dem dey give workers query anyhow, unnecessary transfer, deny dem take-off dues and deny dem condition of service.

"We don invite dem for roundtable to discuss dis things, but dem no gree. Why we dey do dis thing now na to bring dem to table to discuss di condition of work of our workers.

"I gree say e no go well for our Abuja office, but di important things be say we don draw di attention of di world to dis mata." Dat na wetin im tok.

Im say di members of dia union wey block dia road for di Abuja office "na thugs wey di management dey sponsor to work against dia mother union. We dey in di process to expel di leader."

Im say dem go continue to dey go TCN office for we-no-go-gree, until dem settle dia kwanta.

TCN say na one TUC member dey cause wahala

Di oga patapata of TCN Usman Mohammed say dis accuse of staff maltreatment, na one member of TUC for di company dey push am to cause trouble.

Im assure Nigerians say dia kwanta wit di labour bodi, no go affect power supply.