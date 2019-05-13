Image example Omoyele Sowore na owner of Sahara Reporters

2019 Nigeria presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore don deny say im opposition party AAC don suspend am as party chairmo for 'anti-party activities'.

Sowore tell BBC today say di report wey bin comot earlier no dey true as nobody don comot am.

"Na me still be chairmo" Sowore tok.

Report comot say di National Executive Committee of African Action Congress - AAC, on Monday 13 May, 2019 agree to suspend Omoyele Sowore - wey also be party founding member - for money mago mago and how im no organise National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

AAC say dem don appoint and swear-in new acting national chairman, Leonard Nzenwa.

Di opposition party committee also announce say di suspension of Sowore and oda members of im executive take effect from from March 27 and e go last for six months except say National Convention of di party do u-turn on di decision.