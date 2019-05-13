Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di police say if pipo use 'polite' way to do tins during arrest situation, tins fit favour dem

Inside part two of one new 'advice' series from Nigeria Police, dem don release 11 tins wey pipo suppose do during arrest situation, one week afta dem release part one.

Di police say dis advice na to keep pipo safe, because arrest situations "fit turn violent".

One of di eleven tips wey dem put ontop social media, advise pipo to ask make police officer wey wan arrest dem first search imsef - in di case wia dem suspect say di officer fit put something for dia body, to implicate dem.

And according to di police, if you get health challenge like asthma or high blood pressure, you suppose tell di officers during di arrest. So that wetin go come happun? Di police advice no say.

One word wey di police use well well inside dia advice na 'polite'. In fact dem use am six times.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police follow carry placard during one protest for Abuja say officers dey rape women wey dem arrest for night club

Polite mean say to show behaviour wey dey respectful. So for instance, di police say wen officers don arrest you, you fit use polite way to ask make dem allow you call your "friend, family member or lawyer" for phone, even though dis na right of every Nigerian in dat kain situation.

But some Nigerians on Twitter believe say police no dey tok true finish on dis dia safety informate. Dem say na di officers no dey dey professional.

Last week, di police list like 17 tins to keep pipo safe during checkpoint for road wey include tins like make di pesin for moto shine teeth give police.

E go pay Nigerians not to take wetin di police dey tok like play play, as dem don announce say part 3 and part 4 go soon land,

Di Police say di part three go focus on wetin pipo need to do and say to dey safe for police station. Di final part four go torchlight wetin di public suppose expect from police officers.