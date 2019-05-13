Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria goment don confam say na small occasion go shelle on 29 May for di swearing-in of Presido Muhammadu Buhari for second term

Di kontri Minister of Information Lai Mohammed say di reason be say most of di events go happen for 12 June, wey be di new Democracy Day for Nigeria.

"Since di first democracy day fall on election year, and for plan to maintain June 12 as democracy day, di celebration of di inauguration and di advancement of democracy for di kontri, go now happun on 12th," Mohammed bin tell State House reporters.

Nigeria no fit afford to get two major celebrations within two-week interval, Oga Mohammed tok for statement e send to local tori pipo.

Di minister say na for meeting of di Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday 8 May, na im dem do.

Dis no stop di kontri to carry invitations letters give world leaders to attend di 12 June ceremony.