Di United States Mission to Nigeria don suspend until further notice, di Dropbox program for Nigerians wey wan renew dia American visa starting from di close of work on Tuesday 14 May but e no go affect those wey don already submit.

Di US announce dis one ontop dia Nigeria embassy website, even as some pipo tok say dem too see di new notice today as dem wan apply.

Di Dropbox na arrangement wey bin allow pipo wey don travel go US before to renew dia B1/B2 tourist visa with DHL envelope and avoid face-to-face interview for embassy office.

Official and diplomatic visas (A, G, and NATO) no follow for dis new order, di embassy official announcement bin tok.

Na for June 2014, di US Embassy bin announce say dem go begin do Drop Box program for B1/B2 visa wey never expire over two years.