Nigeria goment officials dey Thailand to study how to take grow igbo.

Oga patapata of di kontri anti-drug police Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah and Ondo State Govnor Rotimi Akeredolu na dem make di trip.

Ondo State commissioner of information Yemi Olowolabi wey confam di tori to BBC Pidgin, say di govnor travel wit di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) oga patapata to go study how dem dey take grow igbo for Thailand.

"For around di northern central district of di state, pipo wey dey grow igbo dey always battle wit NDLEA. Wen dis govnor come, e say for oda kontris dem dey use cannabis for positive things," im tok.

Im say di trip to Thailand na to see if opportunities dey to grow igbo for large quantities inside Ondo State, and how dem go take explore am.

Di state govnor Rotimi Akeredolu while im dey for Thailand, say "Ondo State dey known as di largest for di planting of cannabis.

"We dey hia here to study how cannabis fit be more advantage to di state and Nigeria just di way Thai goment don do. Dem dey use Cannabis for medical purposes; how dem fit plant am for specific purposes and no abuse am, e tok?"

As e be now, igbo dey illegal for Nigeria and those wey dey plant am, sell am or use am, fit go prison.

Kontris like Uruguay, Canada and South Africa don legalize igbo for medical or jolly reason.