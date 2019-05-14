Image copyright TheCable

Leah Sharibu dey 16 years today, and don spend pass 400 days for Boko Haram hand.

Leah Sharibu follow for part of di 110 school girls wey di militant group kidnap for Dapchi, Yobe State for February 2018.

Nigerian goment later follow Boko Haram tok and dem release di oda girls expect Leah. Tori be say na because she no gree convert from Christian to Muslim.

As e be say Tuesday na her birthday, Nigerians gada for churches for some cities for di kontri, and also full social media dey call goment make dem find way release her.

Hundreds of pipo dey march go Mission House for di United Kingdom and di United States of America for prayer vigils to show concern for her.

BBC Pidgin tori pesin Dooshima Abu get dis video from one church for Abuja.