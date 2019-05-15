"Asa dey come to safe us"

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Asa na popular Nigerian musician wey base for France

"Aunty Asa don come to save us from all di jaga-jaga music wey we don dey hear since."

Dat na how one Nigerian take react for social media, afta tori come out say musician Asa release new music on Tuesday wey fit be opening to new album since di last one wey she release for 2014 "Bed of Rock".

Asa na Nigerian musician wey don go global as she dey stay true to her Yoruba roots and her songs dey pack meaning according to some pipo.

"The Beginning" na love song wey dey tok about pipo wey break up from relationship but still like demself.

Di musician reveal for inside Twitter say is go be di first track for her album but neva tok wen di album go come out for market.

Plenti pipo for social media don dey jolly di song well-well.

Dis pesin tink say music critics get beef wit Asa.

Dis pesin dey take life lesson from di title of di song.

Dis pesin want Asa to collabo wit Brymo as e dey play di song again.

See wetin Asa new song dey do dis oga.