Nigeria Federal Government don range committee wey go decide di kind of changes civil servants go see for dia salaries on top di new National Minimum Wage.

Na di kontri Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita be di chairman of di committee.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, wey range di committee, dem get four weeks to complete dia assignment.

Oga Mustapha wey be di second chairman, say di first meeting go hold on May 20.