President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday accept di invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, di ruler of Saudi Arabia to go dia for Umrah (lesser pilgrimage).

Buhari go travel go on Thursday 16 May and return back to im kontri on Tuesday 21 May, according to official statement from Nigerian goment.

Oga Buhari go also carry im close personal aides go for di Umrah.

Unlike Hajj, Umrah na optional pilgrimage to Mecca wey Muslims fit go for any time of di year.

Some Nigerians bin don complain already for social media say oga Buhari too dey travel ontop taxpayers money.