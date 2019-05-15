Di Nigerian woman wey Saudi Arabia release from dia prison Zainab Aliyu don land her hometown of Kano, northwest Nigeria.

For her first interview wit BBC, she tok about how di mata of her arrest take happun.

Na on December 28th Saudi officials arrest 22 year old Zainab wey follow her mama and sister go do lesser hajj for di Arabian kontri onto say dem see drugs inside her bag.

Afta four months for detention, she return to her family for Kano on May 13, 2019.