Sudan military and civilians don reach agreement

Image copyright MOHAMED EL-SHAHED

Sudan military leaders don announce agreement wit di opposition alliance for three-year transition period wey go see civilian goment enta office.

Di Transitional Military Council (TMC) say di alliance go get more than half of di seats for di legislative council.

Na di military council don dey rule Sudan since last month wey dem comot President Omar al-Bashir.

Protests wey make dem pursue am for office still dey go on as pipo want full civilian goment.

Hours before dem announce di deal, at least five pipo wey dey protest and one security pesin die for di capital Khartoum.

Wetin dem agree?

For join-bodi meeting wit tori pipo, Lt Gen Yasser al-Atta say dem go sign final agreement on how dem go take share power wit di opposition alliance - di Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) - within 24 hours. Dat go include to form new sovereign council wey go will rule di kontri until elections.

"We promise our pipo say di agreement go dey completed within 24 hours and go sweet pipo mind," e tok.

Gen Atta say di DFCF go get two-thirds of di seats for di 300-member transitional legislative council while di rest go belong to parties wey no follow for di alliance.