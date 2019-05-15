Kano Sharia Police don arrest about 80 pipo wey dey eat during Ramadan

Image copyright MOHAMED EL-SHAHED Image example Muslims across di world dey observe Ramadan fast now. For Sudan, dis pipo just break dia own fast

Sharia Police for Kano State for northwest Nigeria say dem don gbab about 80 pipo wey dey eat during fasting, since di holy month begin.

Tok tok pesin of Hisbah - Adamu Yahaya tell BBC Pidgin say those wey dem gbab na Muslims wey no dey fast for Ramadan.

Adamu say di number of pipo wey dem dey arrest daily don go down wella wey prove say dia efforts dey work wondas.

"Yes from beginning of di month up till now we don arrest about 80 Muslims," im tok.

"Luckily for pipo wey we catch dey chop, all of dem na first time offenders and according to our work, dis set of pipo we go preach for dem release dem but if we catch dem next time na court straight."

Di tok tok pesin say anybody wey get information of wia Muslims dey gada chop for any eatery, make e bring di informate come meet dem, so dat dem go take action.

"Di truth be say, we know say e get pipo wey sabi hide well but if we get information about any eatery or hotel wia pipo dey hide chop we go reach dia."

Adamu also tok about di fact say dis arrests na for only Muslims and oda religion pipo dey free to chop as dey like. E say infact if dem arrest you and you prove say you be Christian or anoda religion, dem go release you immediately.

Muslims fast don enta 10 days now so e remain about 19 or 20 days for di fasting month to end and for Sallah celebrations to start.