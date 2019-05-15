Nigeria military say dem no sabi pipo wey dey call for coup against Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Buhari na also Commander in Chief of di Armed Forces of di Federal Republic of Nigeria

Nigeria Defence Headquarters (DHQ) say di military hand and leg no dey for document wey one faceless group dey spread to call for support make dem overthrow di democratically elected goment and replace am wit interim goment wey no go dey according to law.

Deputy Director for Defence Information, Navy Captain Muhammed Wabi, sama accuse say di group wey dey behind dis lie-lie document na "Nigerian Continuity and Progress (NCP).''

Oga Wabi say di Armed Forces of Nigerian (AFN) condemn wetin dis group dey do and advise pipo for public not to listen to dem.

"Di AFN seriously condemn di undemocratic and demonic actions of di author of di document. So, make pipo for public no believe wetin dey di document wey NCP dey spread and we dey equally condemn everi-everi, di call to divert our hard earn democracy."

Oga Wabi add say di Armed Forces dey very careful of dia duty according to di law and dem no go allow any group misled dem to any action wey go affect democracy as e dey for di Nigeria 1999 law.

E conclude say military remain very loyal to di constitution, and also to President Muhammadu Buhari, wey be Commander in Chief of di Armed Forces of di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Im advise all di Law Enforcement Agencies to find out those behind di lie-lie document to take di correct actions against dem.