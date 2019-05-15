Image copyright EFCC Image example Zlatan Ibile wey wear red and Naira Marley wey dey third from left, na rising musicians for Nigeria

Nigeria anti-corruption police EFCC don explain why dem still dey detain singer Naira Marley even as dem don release Zlanta Ibile and three odas wey dem bin arrest togeda am last Friday.

EFCC Acting tok-tok pesin, Tony Orilade wey confam di release of Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (AKA Zlanta Ibile) and three odas give BBC Pidgin, tok say dem get correct evidence to take carri Naira Marley go court sharperly, sharperly.

"Informate wey dey our hand be say out of di five pipo wey EFCC arrest, dem don release four of dem on bail but for Naira Marley case, we get ogbonge evidence as lawyers go say Prima Facie case, to go to court immediately. As soon as we file charges, we go let you know. Definitely before di close of work today."

Oga Tony explain say even though dem don release Zlanta and odas, dat one no mean say dem no get case to ansa, because even for court, dem dey release pipo on bail.

"Wen somebodi dey release on bail, e no mean say e no get offence wey im commit, na just say for now we dey go ahead wit Naira Marley.

"We get wetin dem dey call administrative bail, wetin we do be say we grant di four of dem administrative bail but di case against Naira Maraley na di kain one wey dem no fit grant am bail."

EFCC bin arrest Naira Marleya, Zlatan Ibile and three odas for early mor-mor of Friday 10 may for Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos in relation to internet fraud operations wey dem dey call Yahoo-yahoo.