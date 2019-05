Thousands of drivers dey drive witout licence for Lagos - FRSC

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) for Lagos State south west Nigeria say thousands of drivers for di state, dey use 'Driver's Permit' drive for roads.

FRSC oga for di state Hyginus Omeje tell BBC Pidgin say dem go begin new safety plan "operation show your drivers license" for di state beginning from Monday May 20.

"Our target na to make sure say na only qualified drivers dey drive for our roads becos we discover say plenti pipo wey dey drive no get correct drivers licence," im tok.

Oga Omeje explain some pipo dey come apply for drivers license for dia office and once dem collect di initial driving permit dem go disappear and no go come back to collect di original drivers license wen e don ready.

"We get over 60,000 drivers license for our office wey di owners neva come collect. Na di initial driving permit many of dem dey show if you stop dem for road, even wen dat one don expire. Dis na wetin we wan stop.

"If we gbab your car and you no fit show your license within 24 hours, you go pay fine and afta you don pay fine, you must still get di drivers license before we go release di car," na so Omeje tok.

E say to show photocopy of drivers license no follow for law, na only original one dem dey look for.

Lagos State na Nigeria commercial capital and di number of motor wey dey for di state roads follow for di highest for di kontri.