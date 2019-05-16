Image copyright Getty Images

Chelsea on-loan defender Fikayo Tomori say im dey open to play for Super Eagles.

Tomori wey help Derby County reach di Championship play-off final on Wednesday evening, tell BBC say Nigeria dey for im map but im no dey in a rush to make any decision.

Dem born Tomori to Nigerian parents for Canada but im grow up for England and im also dey eligible to play for Nigeria.

"I don tink about to play for England, Canada and Nigeria."

"I don play for Canada and I don also play for England [for junior level]. At di moment I dey play for England so dat na wetin I dey focused on but you never know wetin fit happun for future," na so Tomori tok.

Di 21-years-old defender still add say im "no feel say dis na di right moment for am to tie imself down to one place."

Asked if Ngeria don approach am to play for dem, Tomori say "im no dey aware oh but make we dey see sha."

Currently, Tomori dey play international football with England under-21s and dey hope to help Derby County gain promotion to di Premier League.