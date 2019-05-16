Image copyright KOLA SULAIMON Image example INEC chairmo, Mahmood Yakubu

Nigeria election bodi on Thursday announce say Independent National Electoral Commission don move di govnorship election dates for Kogi and Bayelsa State from November 2, 2019 to new date.

Di new date for di election na November 16, 2019.

INEC say di reason why dem change di date na because di first date wey dem been announce clash with Bayelsa State Annual Thanksgiving Day.

According to di letter wey dem post for twitter, INEC say after careful consideration of di appeal from goment, State Assmbly, elders, traditional rulers and religious leaders for Bayelsa na im lead to di change of date as di Thanksgiving Day dey backed by di 2012 Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law.

Sake of di change, di timelines for all oda activities wey go lead to di elections too don change.

Political parties go start to collect forms from 18 August, 2019 wey be di same dat campaigns go start too, while party primaries go hold on 18th August to 5th September, 2019.