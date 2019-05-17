Facebook don ban Israel company wey 'target' Nigeria and oda African elections

Image copyright Chesnot

Facebook don ban one Israel company e believe say get hand for hundreds of fake accounts, pages and groups wey target elections for six African kontris.

Di social media company say di pipo wey dey behind di network of wetin Facebook call "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" pretend say dem dey Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Niger and Tunisia.

Dem dey post evri time about political news like elections and dey include views of candidates and how dem dey take criticise opponents.

Dem get names like Hidden Africa and di Secret Democratic of Congo. One post from dem look like say e support new DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and say make opposition candidate accept say dem don win am.

Image copyright SUNDAY AGHAEZE Image example Facebook oga Mark Zuckerberg and Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari

Facebook tok say dis group and di kain cunny dem dey do, start for Israel and also cover Latin America as well as Southeast Asia.

Head of cybersecurity policy for Facebook Nathaniel Gleicher, say 265 Facebook and Instagram accounts, Facebook pages, groups and events na im dem don remove say dem abuse di app.

Di pipo wey dey behind di wayo accounts spend around $812,000 between December 2012 and April 2019.

Five of di six African kontris wey dem target don do elections since 2016 and Tunisia go do dia own later dis year.

Image copyright Anadolu Agency Image example Facebook do adverts to warn pipo during South Africa election

One company - Cambridge Analytica wey don scata now, bin also get accuse say dem use Facebook to chook hand for African elections for kontris like Nigeria and Kenya.

Officials for Facebook bin don tell BBC say dem dey work to check dis kain wayo information for big African elections.

For di South African election, Facebook do adverts for national newspapers wey warn against di spread of fake news for WhatsApp, wey dem get.