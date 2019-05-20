Image copyright NAira Marley

Federal High Court for Lagos on Monday tok say make Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) remain for prison after dem read him 11 count charge for alleged credit fraud wey EFCC bring against am.

Naira Marley plead not guilty and court don fix di arguments for him bail to May 30.

Di singer show for Federal High Court, Ikoyi to ansa di 11-count charge but im plead not guilty ontop di charges wey Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bin nack for im head.

Di offence relate to money laundering and credit card fraud mata wey make EFCC arrest di singer earlier in di month.

And ten days afta, on May 30, di Am I a Yahoo Boy? musician go know if court go grant am bail. Till then, e go dey EFCC custody.

Di Nigeria anti-corruption police bin give di names of di oda pipo dem arrest wit Naira Marley as Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Dem say na for early mor-mor of Friday May 10, dem arrest dem for Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos and say dem see dem wit some items wey include laptops.

Recently, Naira Marley cause some argument for social media wit some of im statement wey dey glorify Yahoo boys.

If court find Naira Marley guilty, e fit spend up seven years for prison or pay fine wey reach N5million.