Image copyright Kano Police Command Image example Police commissioner Muhammad Wakil showing some of di drugs

Arrest of 303 cartons of hard drug tramadol for Kano, north west Nigeria wey all the goment security agencies suppose celebrate don cause fight between di state Police Command and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency - NDLEA.

According to NDLEA State Commander for Kano Dr Ibrahim Abdul every goment agency get im work and di law dey clear on how dem go do dia work, e come dey somehow as Kano Police dey enter dia own work.

"As i dey speak to you now, i dey write letter to IG Police about wetin dey happun for Kano Police Command, di commissioner na somebody wey like fame so e go just bring media tell dem say e catch dis e catch dat and our pipo no dey involved in wetin dem dey do."

"E get some drugs wey im say e gbab last time after some time we come confam say no be those drugs na something else, so IG suppose know all this things." Dis na wetin Dr Abdul yan.

On dia part Kano Police Command through dia tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna dismiss everything wey NDLEA commander yan, saying na dia job dem dey do and dem no need anybody to teach dem how to work.

"Na our job to make arrests and this commissioner everybody know say e dey very hard on drug abuse. So wetin NDLEA no dey correct at all. NAFDAC dey always dey dia to confam anything wey we gbab, even dis last one dey with dem for dia Lab, if NDLEA wan check anything dey are free to meet dem."

Kano state commissioner of information Muhammad Garba tell BBC say govnor Abdullahi Ganduje dey concerned about continuing issues of drug abuse for di state and e go make sure say di agency we dem dey plan to help NDLEA fight di problem go start work before dem step down in four years time.

Na few weeks after BBC release Sweet Sweet Codeine last year na im di govnor promise to create di agency wey go help di state wey many pipo feel say get one of di highest problem of drug abuse for Nigeria and some pipo for Kano dey wonder wetin happun to di plan.

"Even two weeks ago during executive council meeting, govnor bring up di issue and i just tok to attorney general now on where we dey and e tok say dem dey plan final draft on di agency wey dem go submit to govnor on Wednesday before we transmit am to State House of Assembly for dem to make am law, so hopefully before four years di agency go start work." Dis na wetin Muhammad yan.

NDLEA Commander for Kano Dr Ibrahim Abdul tok say drug fight for Kano dey challenging without doubt but di issue don drop from last year till now.

"From January till now, di tramadol and codeine wey our men gbab dey less than one tonne each compared 10, 15 tonnes few years ago, so di issue is going down, dis one wey Police catch we neva dey sure say na Tramadol as our pipo no dey dia."