Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Na Portuguese pipo bin put di Stone Cross as symbol of dia kontri for 1486

German Historical Museum don announce say dem go return one 15 century statue back to Namibia wey dem bin take during colonial time.

Di statue wey be Stone Cross na wetin Portuguese pipo take do landmark wey bin helep dem understand directions, dem bin put am for south west Africa coastline for 1486.

But wen Germany take over di area for 1890, dem cari di cross go Europe.

For 2017, Namibia bin ask dem to return am and on Friday, di Berlin museum finally gree to give am back. Dem go return am for August.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Namibia Ambassador to Germany Andreas Guibeb attend di event on Friday

Germany don promise to return all di statue plus human bones give di pipo wey dem bin colonise.

During one ceremony, German Culture Minister Monika Grutters say dis na "clear signal say dem dey committed to accept dia colonial past."

Namibia ambassador to Germany, Andreas Guibeb, say dis na "important" step for "us to reconcile wit our colonial past" plus all di humiliation and injustice wey follow am.