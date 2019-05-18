EFCC dey worry say yahoo-yahoo dey increase for south east Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hackers dey always try get personal information to thief moni from pipo

Nigeria corruption police di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC say dem dey worry over di increase of yahoo-yahoo for di kontri especially for di south east.

EFCC south east zonal head of di commission, Usman Imam tok dis one wen im bin present dia 2019 first quarter report for Enugu.

Oga Usman say "wetin dey worry di most na say most of di pipo wey dey commit dis crime na either students of universities, graduates or youth corps members."

Di zonal head of di commission say within di last four months dem don gbab exotic cars from suspects of yahoo-yahoo, and im dey wonder how "pesin be student go get car wey worth reach 10 million naira."

Im advice parents to "kontinu to chook eye inside wetin dia pikin dey do for internet, as di case of yahoo-yahoo don dey pass be careful."

Wen BBC contact di tok tok pesin of EFCC south east zone, Chris Oluka to know how dem take come about dis tori say na for dat area yahoo boys full pass, im tok say na "from investigation based on tip-off from pipo."

Most times "na di display of wealth dey expose di young boys to EFCC," na so oga Oluka tok.

Im still add say even sef "dem catch some young men last two weeks wey allegedly dey involve for yahoo-yahoo for Owerri."