One of di Chibok girls wey jump comot from motor to escape from Boko Haram hand don graduate from school for America.

Her graduation from di Northern Virginia community college wey she for get science degree, dey come 5 years, one month and three days afta di mass kidnap happun.

23 years old Palmatah Mutah wey bin jump from one moving lorry to escape from di militantists as dem dey di girls go, don become di first Chibok girl wey escape to get degree from abroad school.

As tori of di kidnap spread, many Nigerians bin shock say most of di 57 Chibok students wey escape no fit speak English although dem be final year students.

But Palmatah don show say she dey different and afta just one year for two-year programme wey go helep dem complete dia high school education, she take Community College entrance exam and pass.

She be di only one wey don make am to Community College within di first year wey she reach America, out of 10 Chibok girls wey international human rights lawyer Emmanuel Ogebe sponsor to school for dia.

For January 2016, Palmatah togeda wit two oda boko haram victims wey no be Chibok girls begin dia academic journey for one Community College inside Washington metro area.

One of di three gaduate last year wit associate degree in Science while Palmatah also get her associate degree in science.

More than one hundred of her former schoolmates still dey di hand of Boko haram militants.