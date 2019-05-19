Image copyright Lagos State goment

African football legends like El Hadji Diouf, Kanu Nwankwo, Titi Kamara and Seydou Keita gada for Agege stadium to honour Lagos State govnor Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday.

Di testimonial match na to pay respect to govnor Ambode wey dey set to comot for office later for May.

Many of di biggest African and Nigerian stars wey don play football show face for di match wey plenti pipo watch for Agege stadium, Lagos.

Among di players wey play for Nigeria legend team against di African Legend team na Victor Ikpeba; Austin Eguavoen, Taribo West, Jay-Jay Okocha, Samson Siasia and Daniel Amokachi.

Some of di bg names for di Africa legend team include Didier Zokora, Lomana Lua Lua, Christian Karembeu and Stephen Appiah.

Govnor Ambode go comot for office later dis month after im spend four years as govnor of Lagos State

Di match wey also feature former Under-17 coach Fatai Amun end 4-4 with players like Diouf and Obafemi Martins on di score sheet.

Ambode wey don spend reach four years for office as Lagos State govnor receive guard of honour as im enter di pitch and also perform di official kick off for di match.