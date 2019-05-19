Image copyright Ademola adeleke/twitter

Di candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di 2018 governorship election inside Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke don file notice of appeal for Supreme Court, against Court of Appeal judgement.

Senator Adeleke want make di supreme court cancel di ruling of the appeal court and follow di decision of di Osun election petition tribunal wey bin judge say na im win di election.

Dis dey come afta Appeal court for 9 May, 2019 cancel di judgement of di gonorship election tribunal and declare di candidate All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, as winner of di election.

Osun state Election Petition Tribunal bin don rule before say na Senator Adeleke be di rightful winner of di 2018 gonorship election, afta im meet up wit wetin di law need.

For one statement wey di Legal Director, Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Niyi Owolade, bring out, six Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SANs), wey Dr. Onyeachi Ikpeazu dey lead, plus 17 oda senior lawyers, file four appeals against each of di four majority judgements of di Appeal Court.

Di appeals na against majority judgement wey dey in favour of Gboyega Oyetola, All Progressives Congress (APC), Independent National Electoral Commission and to cancel di cross-appeals of Senator Adeleke.