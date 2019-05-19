Samuel Abdulraheem no fit remember di day wey dem kidnap am from im family home inside northern Nigerian city of Kano, for di age of seven.

Although e come from very big family - im fada get 17 pikin from four wives - Samuel dey on im own wit e nanny dat day.

Dem tell im family say Samuel bin go outside go ride im bicycle.

Dem no come see am again for anoda six years.

Di search for Samuel

"E no get notin wey we no do to try to find am," im older sister Firdausi Okezie tok.

Den dem no let Firdausi wey be 21 years old, know about disappearance at first.

Her brother bin dey always enjoy to rush ansa di phone and speak wit her wen she call dia house from university.

But wen oda members of the household begin answa di phone anytime wey she call, she begin suspect say sometin dey wrong.

Afta her classes one afternoon, Firdausi travel go home witout telling anybodi and her fada, wey be architect and hotelier, dey force to reveal di truth give her say Samuel dey miss for more dan one month.

Image copyright Abdulraheem family Image example Foto of Samuel mama few years before di disappearance. Dem tell am say her son dey miss

"At first, my papa arrest di nanny, but afta investigations, dem let her go," Firdausi tok

Dem also try to hide di news from Samuel mama, wey don dey divorced from im papa. Everi time she call dia phone from her new house wey dey anoda city, dem go give her different excuse.

But at di end, dem give one uncle di work to tell di mama wetin happun to Samuel.

To add join di plenti police investigations, di family even put adverts for newspapers and sent out pipo wey go enta street to go look for Samuel. Dem check gutter wey dey along roadside in case hit and run driver jam am, and even consult Muslim spiritual priests, wey dem dey call malams.

Afta some time, di papa ftell di family to accept di fact say dia brother don die - tdem don do di best dem fit do.

How dem take see Samuel

Firdausi no gree give up. She dedicate her university thesis to her missing brother and one year afta she graduate, she move go Lagos to go find work.

She convert to Christianity and start to dey attend Winners Chapel - wey be one of di big churches inside and dey based for Ogun state just outside di city.

Everi December, di church dey hold five-day gadarin of dia members from all ova di world.

During di event, known as Shiloh, dem dey give interested members for di congregation free stands to display dia goods and services witin di church compound.

Still witout any job for December 2000, Firdausi apply for one stand to sell tie-dye fabrics wey her mother don make.

As she dey wait for carpenter to help set up di display, she sidon for chair and put her head for her lap to rest small.

Dat na wen she hear one beggar dey beg in di name of Allah, for money, den Firdausi raise her head up to look.

Dis beggar put im hand for di left shoulder of one boy wey wear brown tunic tier-tier shirt and jump-jump trousers.

Firdausi scream - Di boy wit tier-tier shirt wey dey guid di beggar na her small brother wey loss.

How Samuel kidnap take happun

Samuel, wey be 30 years now, no fit remember exactly how dem take kidnap am from im family: "All I remember na di train journey."

Dem take am go one-armed woman wey dey live for di outside di city of Lagos for one area wey disabled beggars for plenti.

Di woman hire am out to blind beggars for 500 naira (dat na like $5 or £2.50 for dat time) per day.

Di sight of blind men and women wey small boys and girls dey lead dey common for many streets inside Nigeria - especially for wia hold up dey, or around churches and mosques.

Only Samuel dey live wit di woman and im dey sleep for mat inside her kpako house

E say about five oda boys later join am to live wit oda women inside di same yard, dem dey hire out each of dem give blind beggars.

Samuel suspect say dem do sometin to am or give am sometin during dat time because e no remember ever thinking about im family during dat period, or wonder how dem dey.

"I no dey sureif I get emotions den Just like zombie wey know e gatz to wake up and lead beggar out. Make money, eat food and sleep, and do di same di next day.

Life of slave

Different beggars hire am for a period of anytin from one week to one month.

For di end of each day, Samuel and di beggar go sleep togeda wit odas for different public spaces.

If one beggar enjoy di way Samuel work wit am, dem go hire am again for anoda period.

"I dey like slave, I no fit tok say I wan go and do anytin. I need to dey around always."

As e dey always dey waka, Samuel no too get friends, only sometimes im go play wit di pikin of oda beggars wey im meet for evening.

Sometimes dey give dem food while as dem dey beg. For oda times dem go hang around restaurants and eat leftovers or go look for food inside dustbins.

"I dey always hungry. During daytime wen you work, you no go fit sit down to eat," e tok.

"I no feel say di beggars dey bad. Dem go wake up, go beg, just di way pipo dey wake up and go work."

Day afta day, Samuel waka from one end of Lagos to di oda wit one beggar wey grip im shoulder wit im right hand.

Sometimes, dem go trek go oda states wey dey nearby or across di border go Benin. If di beggars received news of big man wey dey gada somewia, dem go tell Samuel and e go carrri dem enta bus go dia.

"Time dey wen you go tire well-well and you go start to dey bypass pipo but blind pipo dey very sensitive - dia hearing - so dem pick up sound. Sometimes dem go twist your shoulder and say: 'Somebodi dey dia. Why you dey waka pass am?'

"Dem dey try to make plenti money wey dem fit make."

How di 'miracle' wey Samuel take see im sister happun.

For December 2000, one beggar wey Samuel dey guide hear di news of di programme wey wan happun for Winners Chapel and na from dia e take see im sister.

At first, Firdausi dey very shock to reach out and touch her brother.

"I fall down for floor," she tok.

Samuel look very tin, im right shoulder dey bend and e be like who dey dumb, e no tok any word. Di sight make Firdausi begin dey cry.

"E take some time, but I know say she be somebodi wey I I know - dat na say dis pesin na someone wey dey related to me," Samuel tok.

Image copyright @davidoyedepoministries Image example David Oyedepo, wey be di founder of Winners Chapel, hold Samuel and pray for am

Soon crowd of pipo gada because of di scream, church officials also showface. Dem manage to understand wetin make Firdausi dey happy and tok say na "miracle" wey dem need to share wit di whole congregation.

Dem carry Samuel to one corner and give wash am clean. Dem give am fresh clothes to wear and rush two of dem go di stage of di 50,000-seat auditorium wia dem for give Firdausi microphone.

As she dey cry, she tell dem how she just find her brother wey don dey missing for six years.

Firdausi remember how di whole congregation jump comot from dia chairs and begin shout praise and give thanksgiving.

Di founder of di church, David Oyedepo, den hold Samuel and pray for am.

Dat night dem sleep for di church compound inside one car, as di place dey far from wia Firdausi dey live.

She remember how she dey wake up throughout di night and dey touch her brother to make sure im dey real.