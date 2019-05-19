Image copyright Stonebwoy/Facebook

Tension nearly spoil de 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy pull gun for stage top.

Stonebwoy pull de video sake of Shatta Wale den en SM militants climb de stage at de time wey he Stonebwoy receive en award as Raggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award.

For videos wey dey circulate for social media top, one dey see say the stage make butu-butu as menerz pull Stonebwoy go one side of de stage as he dey hold de gun which dey point downward.

Other videos show as Shatta Wale dey stand for one small platform top as de fight pae between dema supporters, wey he later komot from de stage.

Shatta Wale supporters say de SM Boss climb de stage sake of he wan congratulate Stonebwoy despite sey dem get beef.

Dem dey claim sey like dis be Shatta en move to bring peace between de Dancehall Artistes.

But Stonebwoy en supporters say e be justified sey he pull gun sake of dem no know what Shatta Wale en mind be as he climb de stage.

Dis be what Shatta Wale post for social media moments after de fight pae.

Police come de situation inside dem control de tensions.

Stonebwoy tweet sey Police give am protection until sey he catch house after de event.

Event organisers, Charter House withhold de announcement of two awards sake of de security challenge wey dem get.