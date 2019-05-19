Lauretta Onochie fit land for court unless she pay Atiku N500m and tok sorry
President Buhari assistant Lauretta Onochie fit land for court unless she pay N500m to Atiku Abubakar and write apology letter to am because of one social media post she do.
Atiku lawyer Mike Ozekhome na im write letter give madam Onochie because of one of her Twitter post wey say 'Atiku dey on UAE watch list - Security Sources.'
Oga Atiku say im no even dey any watch list and challenge madam Onochie to bring evidence. Im say wetin she tweet fit damage im reputation, and begin make pipo dey look am one kain.
Di letter say Atiku go sue madam Onochie for N2bn and cyber bullying if she no do wetin im tok.
Madam Onochie wey be social media assistant to President Buhari, na pesin wey sabi yan opata.
Na dis kain things she dey post for Twitter:
Before di 2019 presidential election wey Atiku Abubakar lose to her oga, she bin post one fake photo for Twitter say e from di campaign of di People's Democratic Party.
Di kain things wey she dey post for Twitter even make BBC Pidgin do dis tori about her, wey showcase wetin her timeline be like.