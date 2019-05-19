Image copyright Laurette Onochie Image example Lauretta Onochie na one of Buhari aides on new media

President Buhari assistant Lauretta Onochie fit land for court unless she pay N500m to Atiku Abubakar and write apology letter to am because of one social media post she do.

Atiku lawyer Mike Ozekhome na im write letter give madam Onochie because of one of her Twitter post wey say 'Atiku dey on UAE watch list - Security Sources.'

Oga Atiku say im no even dey any watch list and challenge madam Onochie to bring evidence. Im say wetin she tweet fit damage im reputation, and begin make pipo dey look am one kain.

Di letter say Atiku go sue madam Onochie for N2bn and cyber bullying if she no do wetin im tok.

Image copyright Facebook/laurestar1 Image example Since October 2016 wen President Buhari find work give Onochie, she don carry di work for head well-well

Madam Onochie wey be social media assistant to President Buhari, na pesin wey sabi yan opata.

Na dis kain things she dey post for Twitter:

And indeed, @atiku lost the election. What then happened after he lost the election?



Do we need to look elsewhere for the recent spike in killings in our nation? I think not. pic.twitter.com/2AMXUPQbOq — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 19, 2019

Before di 2019 presidential election wey Atiku Abubakar lose to her oga, she bin post one fake photo for Twitter say e from di campaign of di People's Democratic Party.

Di kain things wey she dey post for Twitter even make BBC Pidgin do dis tori about her, wey showcase wetin her timeline be like.