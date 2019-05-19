Anglican Church for Nigeria dismiss four 'gay pastors'

Image copyright Auscape Image example Di Anglican Church start for England and na one of di oldest Christian denominations for di world

Four Anglican Church pastors for South East Nigeria don chop dismissal from di ministry afta investigation by di church, show say dem be gay.

Di Bishop of Isiala Ngwa Diocese of di Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev'd Temple Nwaogu, don dismiss one Reverend Canon plus three reverends from im diocese, come witdraw dia pastor license.

Bishop Nwaogu wey confam di tori to BBC, say im no wan tok more ontop di mata for public.

Inside notice of dismissal letter wey im write to all di Archbishops and Bishops of di church, im say di Diocesan Board bin reach di decision afta "proper investigation and recommendation" wey panel of enquiry submit.

For di notice di Bishop say di panel of enquiry find dem "guilty of homosexual practices."

Di Nigeria Anglican Church bin beg for special "special status" to maintain dia position say homosexual na sin.

Dem refuse to join di oda Anglican church dem for different oda parts of di world to approve gay marriage and do consecration of gay Bishops.